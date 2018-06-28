Don't Just Scream Or Tweet, Do Something (And Here's What)

I just love what my amazing colleague Karoli tweeted in the middle of yesterdays shite-storm:

A request: Please do not respond to me with “I’ve given up.”



I have NOT given up. GET PISSED, GET ACTIVE, GET BUSY — Karoli (@Karoli) June 27, 2018

...and these replies:

Yes! The question we all have to ask ourselves is, "What did Joe Strummer train me for?" AKA "What am I called to do today to make a difference?"

Ripped off from Crooked's website, here's some ideas for action. In addition to direct political activism, I also like the idea of donating a can of meatball stew to a food shelter every week, or a bag of cat litter to an animal shelter, or reaching out to a women's shelter with something from their wish list. When I make it a habit to do something every week and build it into a routine, it improves my outlook and gives me emotional strength to carry on.)

ACLU



The ACLU is organizing grassroots volunteers across the country to resist the Trump administration’s attacks on our civil liberties.

Flippable



Help flip state legislatures and governors’ seats from red to blue.

Indivisible



A simple guide to learn what you can do to affect real change in Congress.

MoveOn



MoveOn is a service – a way for busy but concerned citizens to assert their collective power in a system dominated by big money and big media.

OFA



OFA works to ensure the voices of ordinary Americans are heard in Washington, while training the next generation of grassroots organizers that will keep fighting for change.

OurStates



Connecting communities to actionable information and tools to reject the Trump / GOP agenda in every state and protect communities from harm.

Run for Something



Helping recruit and support under-35 year old progressives running for down-ballot office to build a Democratic bench.

SwingLeft



Let’s take back the House. Find your closest Swing District and sign up to support a progressive win there in 2018.

Vote.org



Register to vote. Check your registration status. Get your absentee ballot. Fast, free, easy, secure, nonpartisan.

Do not get lost in a sea of despair. Be hopeful, be optimistic. Our struggle is not the struggle of a day, a week, a month, or a year, it is the struggle of a lifetime. Never, ever be afraid to make some noise and get in good trouble, necessary trouble. #goodtrouble — John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) June 27, 2018

Share your ideas for other activism in comments, and thanks for being here as part of the C&L community. We love you!