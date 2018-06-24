Fox's Ed Henry Pretends He Doesn't Know What David Bossie Meant By 'Cotton-Picking' Remark

This is what is supposed to pass for an "apology" on Fox. Immediately following the commercial break after the segment where Fox regular and former Trump campaign manager David Bossie told a black Democrat that he was "out of his cotton-picking mind," Fox & Friends co-host Ed Henry issued this lame statement where he pretended not to know that what Bossie said was racist as hell:

After the commercial break, Ed Henry gave the following statement. I just want to address what happened in that debate, obviously got fiery, David Bossie used a phrase that clearly offended Joel Paine and offended many others. I don’t know what David meant by it. You know, what went back and forth between the two of them. I’ve known David a long time. I’ll let him address exactly what he said. But I want to make sure that Fox News and this show, myself, we don’t agree with that particular phrase. It was obviously offensive and these debates get fiery, that’s unfortunate. We like to have honest and spirited debates, but not phrases like that, obviously. And so I will just leave it at that. The topic of the next segment after Henry’s remarks was “the role of faith in restoring civility’ to America.

Sorry Ed, but we all knew what he meant, and so do you.

UPDATE: Looks like Bossie followed suit: