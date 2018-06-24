Trump Adviser David Bossie Tells Black Democrat He’s ‘Out Of His Cotton-Picking Mind’
While discussing how terrible "the left" (a.k.a. as anyone who dares to speak out about Trump) is for daring to call Trump and his supporters racist and for making comparisons to the Nazis, former Trump deputy campaign manager and Fox regular David Bossie proved their point for them during a segment on Fox & Friends that went off the rails this Sunday morning when Bossie told a black Democrat that he's "out of his cotton-picking mind."
Note to Bossie. If you don't want people calling you a racist, you might want to avoid appearing on television and doing this:
HENRY: David, I remember maybe a simpler time in American politics where the term Nazi was not thrown around like this.
BOSSIE: Ed, this is quite honestly disgusting. The left has lost their minds. When you used to use the word Hitler in comparison in politics or Nazis in politics, you got run out of the public square, and you got run out for a reason; there's no place for it. You're demeaning what happened in World War II, to the world and to the Jewish people, the holocaust was real, and these people have lost their ever- ever-picking minds.
So I don't know -- they tried this tactic in 2016, Ed. Look, the basket of deplorables. Hillary Clinton's racist, xenophobic, Islamophobic, all of that rant, the screed she went on, they tried this in 2016 against president Trump. It failed. The American people know they are good and decent people, and they are offended, quite honestly, by this rhetoric. The left has lost their minds, and they have nothing else to offer but anger and hatred.
HENRY: So if it's offensive, Joel, why do you think it's going to work?
PAYNE: Ed, you said a simpler time. I remember a simpler time we didn't have president courting white supremacists in the white house. (crosstalk)
Thanks, David. I remember a simpler time when the president didn't court white supremacists. I remember when you didn't have a Fox News contributor posting a picture, an ominous looking picture of Hispanic people and trying to tie that to Nancy Pelosi...↓ Story continues below ↓
HENRY: You're talking about Mike Huckabee, I understand from your notes.
PAYNE: Yeah. And suggest that she likes MS-13. Just ten minutes ago I heard one of your co-hosts... (crosstalk) I heard one of universe co-hosts say that Democrats wanted unfettered access for MS-13 to America. (crosstalk) That's ridiculous. That's nonsense.
After Bossie continually interrupted Payne every time he tried to speak, Henry allowed Bossie more time to toss red meat for their viewers with some projection about what “the left” and Democrats are supposedly doing:
BOSSIE: This guy's going to whine and cry, and it's unbelievable. Okay? We're done with this. You guys, you, the Democratic party are so angry and hate filled towards the border patrol agents, towards police officers, towards ICE Agents. You know what? We're done with this.
The American people recognize what Democrat party has become. They've become Robert De Niro and Peter Fonda and they've become nothing more than angry and hate filled. They hate this president more than they love this country. […] And it's dangerous.
HENRY: You made your point. Joel, go ahead.
PAYNE: I just love to let people watch. This is the president's deputy campaign manager. This is the type of hate filled screed that you saw in 2016.
BOSSIE: This is honesty.
PAYNE: Boy, this is why, by the way, Democrats are going to win this time around.
BOSSIE: Oh, please. You tried this in 2016, and you lost.
HENRY: Let Joel make his point.
PAYNE: This is what two years of Trumpism looks like, and it looks like Charlottesville, it looks like calling judges of Mexican descent not being able to make judicial decisions because they're of a certain descent. It's called attacking the Kahn what his agenda is --
BOSSIE: If the president said all these things he said and you don't like his tweets do you think two wrongs make a right so you're going to double down --
PAYNE: It's not about two wrongs making a right. You started this segment saying that progressives and Democrats on the left are attacking the president calling him a racist. No. You're just calling them out.
Listen. You don't have to be a golden retriever to hear all the dog whistles coming out of the White House these days from my friend David here.
HENRY: Final point, David. You said that about David. David, go ahead.
BOSSIE: Michael Hayden posted a picture of Auschwitz.
PAYNE: That liberal Michael Hayden. Yeah, that screaming liberal Michael Hayden.
BOSSIE: You're out of your cotton-picking mind.
PAYNE: Cotton-picking mind? Let me tell you something. (crosstalk) I've got some relatives who picked cotton. And I'm not going to sit here and allow you to attack me like that on TV. I'm not out of my cotton-picking mind.
BOSSIE: You're out of your mind.
HENRY: He said you're out of your mind. Gentleman, we're going to leave it right there.
BOSSIE: This is ridiculous. This is what's gone on in America. This is what we're about.
HENRY: Alright, gentlemen, let's end it on a civil note. I appreciate you both coming in. Have a wonderful Sunday with your families.
