David Bossie Insists Trump Is ‘Unbelievably Qualified’ For Office

If you pay close attention to David Bossie’s defense of Donald Trump over the unfit-for-office portrayal of him in Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury” book, you may notice that Bossie never said a word to defend Trump’s behavior in the White House.

Bossie was Trump’s deputy campaign manager in 2016 and the two have reportedly remained in touch about “how to get the president’s message and agenda out” in the media. Conveniently, Bossie became a Fox News contributor shortly after Trump’s inauguration.

So Bossie was a natural for Fox & Friends to turn to in the wake of the firestorm ignited by Wolff’s “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” book.

Yet Bossie never disputed Wolff's main takeaway: That 100% of Trump’s inner circle “came to believe he was incapable of functioning in his job.”

Instead, Bossie blustered. He called the book the “National Enquirer on steroids” and complained that Wolff should “never had had access.”

But everything Bossie disputed happened before Trump took office. For example, Bossie claimed that Wolff was wrong in claiming that Trump and his family did not want to win the election. He spoke of how hard Trump worked to win and said that Melania Trump was Trump was “ecstatic,” not crying on Election night, as Wolff reported.

Cohost Steve Doocy “addressed” the subject of Trump’s mental unfitness by suggesting there was only one basis for it: his increasingly frequent repetitions. But, as Wolff made clear on Today, that’s not even half of it:

WOLFF: I will tell you the one description that everyone gave—everyone has in common. They all say, “He is like a child.” And what they mean by that is he has a need for immediate gratification. It’s all about him. ... He just has to be satisfied in the moment. ... They say he’s a moron, an idiot. Actually, there’s a competition to sort of get to the bottom line here of who this man is. Let’s remember, this man does not read, does not listen. So he’s like a pinball just shooting off the sides.

But instead of talking up Trump’s behavior in office, Bossie employed an “I know you are, but what am I?” strategy.

BOSSIE: The Democratic party, the leadership of the Democrats need a mental health evaluation themselves. Look at Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, these folks are living in La La Land. This president with his agenda, has been making America great again since his first day in office almost one year ago, and if you look at the numbers, you look at ISIS being killed on battlefields across the Middle East, if you look at our economy, if you look at what America has done since his inauguration - it is phenomenal what a little hope, growth, and opportunity will do for the American people. … They said these things about Ronald Reagan and they weren’t true about him and they’re not true about Donald Trump.

Kilmeade pointed out that “the thing is,” the people calling Trump unfit are top people in his own administration, then quickly moved on to all but push Bossie to dispute that characterization. Yet even then, Bossie only talked about Trump as “qualified” and “smart.”

KILMEADE: The thing is, these aren't enemies. This is Katie Walsh, this is Steve Bannon, this Mike McMaster, this is Gary Cohn saying things forward. I gotta ask you this, David, would you ever work for somebody that you thought wasn’t mentally or emotionally up for the job? BOSSIE: Absolutely not. This president is unbelievably qualified. He got elected because he is incredibly smart. He is well educated, he is well read. It’s the misnomer of the left and the leftist mainstream media in this country that he is not. He is an incredible human being. He is a warm, kind human being. … I urge people to go out and read [the book he wrote with fellow Trumper and two-time-assault-accusee Corey Lewandowski] the real first-hand account about him.

It’s hard to believe Bossie is not in touch with anyone directly familiar with Trump’s behavior in office. So it’s telling that he never cited a single one of them.

Watch Bossie’s curious omissions above, from the January 5, 2017 Fox & Friends.

Originally published at Newshounds.us