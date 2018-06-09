GOP Tries To Run From Trump Stand On Pre-Existing Conditions
Oh, boy. Republicans who were swamped with protests the last time they tried to repeal Obamacare are freaking out over the Trump administration refusing to go to court to protect people with preexisting conditions.
Notice no one wanted to go before a camera and defend it.
The administration late Thursday asked a U.S. District Court in Texas to strike the most popular part of Obamacare, and Republican congress critters cringed at the news. Just what they need before the midterms! The campaign ads write themselves:
Comments