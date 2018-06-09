GOP Tries To Run From Trump Stand On Pre-Existing Conditions

Oh, boy. Republicans who were swamped with protests the last time they tried to repeal Obamacare are freaking out over the Trump administration refusing to go to court to protect people with preexisting conditions.

Notice no one wanted to go before a camera and defend it.

The administration late Thursday asked a U.S. District Court in Texas to strike the most popular part of Obamacare, and Republican congress critters cringed at the news. Just what they need before the midterms! The campaign ads write themselves:

300,000 people in each Congressional district have a pre-existing condition. Thursday Trump filed papers to end their guaranteed access to insurance.



Members of Congress who supported the tax cut set this in motion. Their phones might start ringing. https://t.co/GvjRSAul44 — Andy Slavitt (@ASlavitt) June 9, 2018

“Americans should never be denied coverage or charged more because of a pre-existing condition.”

- *House GOP website* last year.



Yesterday, Jeff Sessions asked federal court to let insurers deny coverage or charge more.



He credited the GOP’s tax bill. https://t.co/1LO0ep3e2M — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) June 9, 2018

51% of Ohioans have a pre-existing condition. It's outrageous that @realdonaldtrump is trying to rip their protections away. Why does he want to make it harder for us to get healthcare? pic.twitter.com/KEzTVmcsAH — Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) June 8, 2018

As a breast cancer survivor, I am one of the 130 million Americans with a pre-existing condition. Donald Trump's new attempt to take us back to the days when insurance companies could discriminate against us is disgraceful. We are ready for this fight. We will not go back. — Debbie Wasserman Schultz (@DWStweets) June 8, 2018

this is genuinely huge politically, potentially catastrophic in human terms https://t.co/8sqr2NeDHw via @TPM — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) June 8, 2018

I have a daughter with a pre-existing condition, and as I’ve traveled all across this district and told her story, I’ve been overwhelmed by the number of people who share with me their own challenges of dealing with healthcare and pre-existing conditions. (2/5) — Kathy Manning (@KathyManningNC) June 8, 2018

Jeff Sessions boasts that he directed DoJ to oppose Obamacare's pre-existing condition mandate in its court filing last night, telling the Western Conservative Summit "The Dept of justice is ending the lawlessness that too often took place under the previous administration."

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Nick Riccardi (@NickRiccardi) June 8, 2018