John Lewis: 'It's Not Fair And History Will Not Be Kind To Us'

AM Joy devoted her entire show to the #FamiliesBelongTogether protests across the country today and featured this speech at the Atlanta rally by civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis:

LEWIS: You are sending a message. We are sick and tired of seeing little children, seeing little babies taken from their mothers. it's not right. it's not fair. and history will not be kind to us. As a nation and as a people we can do better. Much better. When I listened to those tapes and I heard little children crying, it made me cry.

So I marched in Washington with members of Congress down to the White House. Don't give up. Don't give in. Keep marching. Some of you know when I was very young, had all of my hair and a few pounds lighter, there were people that said we would never get a civil rights act or a voting rights act, but we marched. We were arrested, we were jailed, we were beaten, but we didn't give up. We must not give up.

I will tell you one thing that we all can do, we all can do is continue to appear in our beloved communities. We are one family. We are one family. We all live in the same house, not just the American house, but a world house. We are all brothers and sisters. It doesn't matter if we are black or white, Asian, Latino, we are all one people.

Maybe our foremothers and forefathers all came to this land in different ships, but we are all in the same boat now. There is no such thing as an illegal human being. We all are human. And we must teach people in power that we will not be satisfied with the order of things. I'm not satisfied. There are hundreds of members of Congress that are not satisfied. There are many candidates running that are not satisfied. For each and every one of you when the election day comes around, we have to go out and vote like we've never voted before. before.

Look, you know, I've been talking for some time and getting in trouble. It's time for some of us to get in good trouble, necessary trouble. In the final analysis we may have to turn America upside down to set it right side up. but whatever we do, do it in an orderly, peaceful way and never, never, ever hate, for hate is too heavy a burden to bear. The way of love is a much better way and we're going to win this victory. The world is crying with us. They think we have lost our way, but we are going to show the world that we're better.