The Left Is Now The Moral Majority

It's a pretty cut and dried case. Either you are for children and babies staying with their mothers, or you are against motherhood.

That's both a political and moral loser. And some churches know it.

This week hundreds of pastors in my own church, the United Methodists, signed a document requesting "conversation" with Jeff Sessions (he's a Southerner first and Methodist second, I do declare) over the fact that his policies regarding migrant children are child abuse.

And seriously "not separating families" is in the texts United Methodists have used for years. This is not against a specific administration, though of course only one administration has pushed this stupid "zero tolerance" policy to get wall funding. Mexico is gonna pay for the Wall, right?

From the Social Principles of the United Methodist Church pic.twitter.com/s8xHWvjSkk — Brad Davis (@RevBradleyUMC) June 15, 2018

PS Hillary Clinton and I are Illinois Methodists.

What’s happening to families at the border right now is a humanitarian crisis. Every parent who has ever held a child in their arms, every human being with a sense of compassion and decency, should be outraged. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 18, 2018

And the Pope of the Catholic Church had something to say, too, on this, World Refugee Day:

A person's dignity does not depend on them being a citizen, a migrant, or a refugee. Saving the life of someone fleeing war and poverty is an act of humanity. #WithRefugees @M_RSection — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) June 20, 2018

I also want to highlight what "Family Leader" editor Bob Vander Platts said in the video above. The US Government CAN "walk and chew gum at the same time." We CAN use wisdom in creating a just and fair immigration policy based on the economic needs of our workforce, and at the same time show mercy to those seeking asylum from danger.

But we can't do it with a bunch of racist voters choosing racist buffoons to run the government. Those who say the "choice" is between locking babies in cages and getting raped by MS13. THAT is the "hysteria" governing this debate.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Don't believe me?