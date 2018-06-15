Mike's Blog Round Up

By blogenfreude
Clarissa's Blog - why liberalism failed;

My Right Wing Dad - 8 levels of control. EIGHT LEVELZ OF CONTROLZ!!!1!(one)!

Reality Chex - how to tell whether Trump is a fascist;

The Rectification of Names - David Brooks does it both sides;

Zandar Versus the Stupid - Bride of Trump Cards.

