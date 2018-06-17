Mike's Blog Round Up
Eclectablog - can't count on the press to save us from Trump;
Hullabaloo - why did Trump keep talking to Manafort?
Lawyers, Guns & Money - journalists remain incapable of dealing with Trump;
Shooting the Messenger - being Alexander Malkevich;
The Bradblog - Sessions can't do that!
Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com and suggests checking out Gin & Tacos on Bourdain ....
