Mike's Blog Round Up

By blogenfreude
Mike's Blog Round Up

Eclectablog - can't count on the press to save us from Trump;

Hullabaloo - why did Trump keep talking to Manafort?

Lawyers, Guns & Money - journalists remain incapable of dealing with Trump;

Shooting the Messenger - being Alexander Malkevich;

The Bradblog - Sessions can't do that!

Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com and suggests checking out Gin & Tacos on Bourdain ....

Please send tips and link suggestions to MBRU@crooksandliars.com - we check it, we really do!


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV