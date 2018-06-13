Post-Election Roundup: Mark Sanford Loses GOP Primary, And Other News
Mark Sanford concedes, saying he is a realist: “The numbers indicate I am not going to win this race.” #SC01 pic.twitter.com/zXHzYpw5J0— Caitlin Byrd (@MaryCaitlinByrd) June 13, 2018
Mark Sanford has been very unhelpful to me in my campaign to MAGA. He is MIA and nothing but trouble. He is better off in Argentina. I fully endorse Katie Arrington for Congress in SC, a state I love. She is tough on crime and will continue our fight to lower taxes. VOTE Katie!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2018
Why don't more Republicans criticize Trump? This story explains. https://t.co/X98ihY67L8
— Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) June 12, 2018
Democrats have now flipped their 43rd seat since Donald Trump took office. https://t.co/PvEDSBqRBc
— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) June 13, 2018
Quite the chyron pic.twitter.com/eJgKKSIeyR
— David S. Joachim (@davidjoachim) June 13, 2018
Now, how many brave Republicans in VA and Congress will condemn Neo-confederate nominee Corey Stewart and his association with white nationalists? pic.twitter.com/7j6Ap6ZaZO
— Tom Perriello (@tomperriello) June 13, 2018
MCCLATCHY: Web of elite Russians met with NRA execs during 2016 campaign https://t.co/wDeQ8mq1OR
— Will Rabbe (@WillRabbe) June 12, 2018
Today marks exactly 10 months since a white supremacist terrorist killed Heather Heyer in Charlottesville. Today, Virginia Republicans voted to make Corey Stewart - a Confederate sympathizer and ally of Unite the Right organizers - their Senate nominee. https://t.co/39rRdBYXjE
— Wesley (@WesleyLowery) June 13, 2018
His name is Eric Brakey.
He just won the Maine GOP Senate Primary.
This is his from his website.
This is real. This is him. https://t.co/JLtCuSeEXF pic.twitter.com/8RTI3UnCnn
— m i t h (@ManInTheHoody) June 13, 2018
Rudy Giuliani’s wife says he’s a cheating liar https://t.co/CQwR1VMF5N pic.twitter.com/wnfsDcdQgj
— Page Six (@PageSix) June 12, 2018
ex-Bush nat sec aide Kori Schake: “NK summit a triumph of spectacle over substance: we legitimated world’s worst despot, got nothing in return. G-7 a genuine tragedy; Trump fails to understand allies strengthen our position in world, share our burdens” https://t.co/wWjtAdtOlN
— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) June 13, 2018
SCOOP: @EPAScottPruitt tasked aide with reaching out to GOP donors, prominent conservatives to land his wife a job. She ended up at @judicialnetwork after @FedSoc EVP Leonard Leo weighed in. https://t.co/KgBiVooC1T W/ @jdawsey1 @brady_dennis @ShawnBoburg
— Juliet Eilperin (@eilperin) June 13, 2018
It’s so disturbing & depressing how a sitting US congressman can tweet out neo-Nazi propaganda & it’s not a national scandal & none of his colleagues are calling for him to resign. https://t.co/N9v4YrsMZy↓ Story continues below ↓
— Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) June 13, 2018
NEW: Children in these U.S. ‘hotspots’ are at higher risk for vaccine-preventable infections because of parents opting their kids out of vaccinations for non-medical reasons, study finds. My story. https://t.co/woxPkgK4RP
— LenaSun (@bylenasun) June 12, 2018
My latest:
Heckuva Job, Donnie
Trump’s Negotiating Style Is Pure Art of the Moron https://t.co/iaAuMqaZM8 via @thedailybeast
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 13, 2018
DHS has announced a “strengthened Northern border strategy” amid growing tensions between the U.S. and Canada https://t.co/yeTZwpvh4E pic.twitter.com/byRSNJ12hh
— Newsweek (@Newsweek) June 13, 2018
