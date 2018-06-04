Reporters Erupt On Sarah Sanders: 'How Can We Believe What You're Saying From The Podium?'

During today's White House press briefing, reporters wanted to know how they can believe anything Sarah Huckabee Sanders says from the podium after she lied to them about Trump's role in crafting the Trump Tower meeting statement from Air Force One.

On August 1, 2017, Sarah Huckabee Sanders told the press corps that Donald Trump did not dictate the statement according to the New York Times.

In a letter leaked to the New York Times, Trump's outside counsel admitted that Donald did write the statement to the press.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders tried to stonewall all reporters questions about her own response to Trump's role in crafting it. the first response about his son's Trump Tower town meeting with Russia after his legal team is needed special counsel that Donald did write the statement to the press.

Peter Alexander asked, "I'm wondering if you can tell us the basis of your comment when you made that in August. Do you think that still stands? Is that still an operative statement or do you retract it?"

Sanders refused to answer the question and referred him back to the outside counsel to clarify.

Alexander pressed. "What was your basis for saying it in August?"

Sanders ducked. "I won't get into a back and forth and I would encourage you to ask the outside counsel."

CNN's Jim Acosta asked her about Giuliani's comment to the Huffington Post, where he claimed Trump could shoot James Comey and get away with it and he asked that was appropriate.

Sanders again deflected and told him to talk to Rudy about it.

And then Washington Post reporter Josh Dawsey got to the heart of the matter.

"How are we supposed to know what to believe?," he asked in frustration. "How can you believe what you are saying from the podium if his lawyers are saying it's entirely inaccurate?"

"Once again, I can't comment on a letter from the president's outside counsel," she stonewalled.

He replied, "But Sarah, the words are literally 'he did not dictate,' the lawyers said he did."

She again declined to comment insisting she is walled off from Trump's personal lawyers. In the process, she never explained who gave her the talking points (lies) to convey to the American public and the press about Trump having nothing to do with the statement..

Wow, just wow. And she still wonders why people call her a liar?