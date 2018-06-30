Real Time: Ben Shapiro Is A Preening Jackass, Part 238

I don't understand why Bill Maher keeps inviting these conservative f*ckwits into his show because it doesn't matter what he says, or how effectively he slaps them down: He's only giving them credibility and raising their profile.

I also wish his staff did better prep work.

Like when Shapiro goes off on how "children" (re: school shooting survivors) aren't really capable of reasoned discourse and shouldn't be listened to by the adults.

Shapiro wrote his first book, "Brainwashed: How Universities Indoctrinate America's Youth," when he was 17 years old. At 17, he was also a nationally syndicated columnist.

Fish, barrel, etc.