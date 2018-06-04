Rudy Giuliani Lies Again: Covering For Jay Sekulow

Rudy Giuliani laughingly told NBC's Chuck Todd on Meet the Press yesterday, that Jay Sekulow was apparently "uninformed" when he toured cable and network news to denounce the New York Times report that Trump wrote his son's excuses to the American people for the infamous meeting with Russians at Trump Tower.

What has brought this issue back to the forefront is a New York Times report about Trump's legal team that back in January sent a twenty-page letter to Robert Mueller's special counsel and in it they admit that Donald did write the statement for his son.

This proves that the White House repeatedly lied for almost a month to the public and the media.

Giuliani didn't have a defense for Trump's legal team admitting Jay lied to the American public in their twenty-page letter to Mueller so he played possum.

Rudye used the same tactic for Sekulow that he used for himself when he gave the press misleading statements about the hundred and $130,000 payment Michael Cohen made to Stormy Daniels.

CHUCK TODD: "In July he says it came from Donald Trump Junior. In January he writes in a memo that the president dictated a short response. I know it's not a crime to lie to us in the media. But was he, let me ask you this, was he misinformed at the time or or-or what happened?"

RUDY GIULIANI: "I think it’s a case-- I obviously asked Jay about this. I think he was uninformed at the time just like I was when I came into the case. He was just in the case."

Jay Sekulow made the same arguments from July,12-31 and then on 8/1, the WH press secretary also stated that Trump did not write the statement. Sekulow repeatedly said he wanted "to be clear" the so-called president was not involved in drafting the statement.

How is it possible in Rudy's mind that Sekulow and Sarah Huckabee Sanders both were not informed of the details of the Trump Tower statement?

It is not possible unless of course, Rudy Giuliani is taking you for a fool.

And then he continued to lie on Meet the Press when he claimed Sekulow clarified his remarks.

Rudy said, "This is a point that maybe wasn't clarified in terms of recollection and his understanding of it. And what Jay did was he immediately corrected it."

When did Jay immediately correct the record? He never did so to the press or the American people but he did so six months later in a secreted letter to the special counsel. So that was a lie also.

Chuck Todd and the press must demand that Jay Sekulow be asked if he was the liar or if he was lied to by the so-called president.