Rudy Giuliani Is A Serial Wife Cheater

A leopard can't change its spots and neither can Rudy Giuliani.

After the NY Post's Page Six broke the news that Rudy was having an affair (allegedly), Giuliani told them he was already separated, but his wife told the Post that is a lie.

Nathan shot back in a statement, “My husband’s denial of the affair with the married Mrs. Ryan is as false as his claim that we were separated when he took up with her.” There was no legal filing for a separation before Nathan filed for divorce.

Lying about the other woman has been a staple of Giuliani's life for decades.

Rudy's first marriage to Regina Peruggi was annulled because she was his second cousin.

After being diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2000, held a press conference to tell his then-wife Donna Hanover, who was in Gracie Mansion at the time, that he was filing for separation after having an affair with his current wife, Judith Nathan.

Three hours later, Ms. Hanover appeared outside Gracie Mansion and, with a wavering voice and tears in her eyes, said: ''Today's turn of events brings me great sadness. I had hoped to keep this marriage together. For several years, it was difficult to participate in Rudy's public life because of his relationship with one staff member.''

The staff member at that time was Cristyne Lategano-Nicholas, Mr. Giuliani's former communications director.

And after denying a romance with Nathan back then, he described her as a very good friend.

Why does his private life matter now?

It's disgusting for a man who is out there representing a U.S. president in the thralls of a Russia investigation and denials of payoffs to a former porn star and then viciously slimming Stormy Daniels for her life choices, who has such a history of serial cheating on his spouses.

The hypocrisy and overall debauchery of his soul is on display especially after what he said about Stormy Daniels. It reveals a very sick man.

And a man who doesn't have respect for women at all.