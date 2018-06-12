Report: Giuliani Had (Or Is Having) An Affair With Younger Married Woman

Rudy Giuliani, like his boss, can't seem to keep it in his pants, even at his age and even though he's decided he is the voice of morality when it comes to whether porn stars are people too.

Page Six reports that Rudy was seen with 53-year old Maria Rose Ryan, who is married to an ex-Marine and is a hospital administrator in New Hampshire.

There is even video of them touring the hospital together! And afterwards, they headed to a secluded resort for a little dinner and some Godfather movies. Sure, that's the ticket.

Giuliani and Ryan ate with three men in the resort’s private dining area The Hunt Room on March 29, according to sources. He ordered the $32 beef rib. After dinner, “the woman went back to his room with him,” a waitress told The Post. “We were all surprised because he is really getting on in years, and she was quite a bit younger than him. We were all like, ‘Hmmm,’ ” the server added.

Yes, and then one of Rudy's assistants arranged for them to watch some Godfather movies in the private screening room at the resort. Alrighty then.

And in true Trumpian fashion, Rudy didn't confirm or deny, instead simply saying, “I do know Dr. Ryan. She is a friend of mine, so is her husband, Bob. She’s a Ph.D. and a very, very fine woman.”

He did say they had dinner and watched "The Godfather," noting that he was "in effect separated by then," even though no divorce papers or separation papers had been served at the time.

Weird, isn't it?

But this. This is the best answer of them all. When asked outright if they were having a sexual relationship, Rudy stonewalled. "“I never spent the night with her. There’s no proof. There can’t be because we never did anything," he told reporters.

Oh my. That's a denying non-denial if I've ever seen one.

I guess it's okay when you're a Republican, Trump's attorney, and you trash porn stars while porking PhDs, right?