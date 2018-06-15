Rudy Giuliani Admits He's Dating A Different Woman Now

Rudy Giuliani's musical chairs of cheating on his wife just increased when he admitted to be dating a Louisiana GOP fundraiser that he met in 2008 after denying he was cheating with married New Hampshire hospital administrator Maria Rosa Ryan.

The NY Daily News reports:

The 74-year-old former mayor confirmed to the Daily News Wednesday he has been romancing political fund-raiser Jennifer LeBlanc, 56, for the past three weeks. "We are dating, however not that advanced yet," he said. Hizzoner, who’s currently serving as President Trump’s personal lawyer, denied that his frolic with LeBlanc doomed his 15-year marriage with Nathan."Totally untrue," he said. "Hadn't seen her for 10 years and met her again three weeks ago. Only been out three times or so.” They had dinner together in Washington Wednesday night, he said." My ex-wife doesn't know Jennifer. Judith doesn't know Jennifer, wasn't until two months after legal separation that we met again, so should be no issue," he added.

Rudy says he'd be crazy to be sleeping with Mrs. Ryan, but let's face it, why would she go up to his room to watch movies? Ah, all the lies.

Rudy will try and gaslight the media more by telling them his personal life has nothing to do with his duties to defend Trump since he's not a priest after all, but he attacks and belittles everyone else's character that he fears can hurt Trump.

This circus of buffoonery is nonstop.