Christian Relationship Guru Derrick Jaxn Admits Cheating On His Wife

"Gripping tightly to his forgiving wife’s hand on Monday, popular Christian relationship guru Derrick Jaxn, who is well known for preaching a message that Black men shouldn't cheat, confessed to his millions of social media followers that he had been unfaithful to his wife multiple times."
By Ed Scarce
Image from: Screengrab

You know things will be weird when an article begins "Gripping tightly to his forgiving wife’s hand..." This whole story and the accompanying video are weirder, and depending on your sense of humour, funnier than any SNL skit in recent memory.

Source: Christian Post

“This chapter of our marriage was one that was preceded by a marriage that I completely failed," Jaxn (also known as Jackson) revealed in a video posted on Facebook, with his wife Da'Naia by his side.

"I would say it started around August or September of last year. But a lot has been said already about what was the cause. And some of it is true, some of it is completely false. But the truth is, and I’m saying it here now, is that Derek Jackson was involved with other women outside the marriage."

"And by involved, I want to be clear: I’m not just talking about casually kicking it maybe at lunch or something like that," he continued. "I’m talking about as serious as sex, sexual flirtation and that kind of thing."

But, because he's now confessed everything to his wife and to God everything is cool again, and he'll be a better person in the future. Or some such ****.

“All of it falls under the umbrella of inappropriate, cheating, affairs, stepping out. Definitely not in line with the vows that I took and definitely not in the line with the biblical standard of what it means to be faithful, which is the standard that I’m going by now,” Jaxn admitted Monday.

He further stated that he previously confessed “everything” to his wife and wanted to confess publicly to be transparent.

Anyway....the whole thing is wacked, and if you have the stomach for it, here's his 7m36s act of remorse, And keep buying those DVD's, going to his online seminars, and buying the damn books.

The parodies have already been endless, but here's a good one.

