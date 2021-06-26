UK Health Secretary Seen 'Snogging' Aide On CCTV Footage

The video above shows the Health Secretary furtively checking before locking himself in an embrace with his aide, Gina Coladangelo. Both of them are married, just to other people, apparently having known each other at college many years ago. All of this is very salacious and embarrassing for them and their families, but it also raises questions as to how the video was obtained, and for what purposes. Speculation is that PM Boris Johnson has wanted to get rid of Hancock for a long time, and to make him the villain for Britain's inept COVID response before vaccines came on the scene. Johnson called Hanock "totally fucking hopeless" in secret texts released earlier this month. This latest release seems destined to seal Matt Hancock's fate and his political career, making him an altogether convenient scapegoat for Boris Johnson.

Source: BBC