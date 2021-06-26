2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

We need your help now more than ever. Please subscribe or donate to us on a recurring or one-time basis.

Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

UK Health Secretary Seen 'Snogging' Aide On CCTV Footage

Matt Hancock was captured on CCTV footage on May 6, with the video released to the public last night by British tabloid The Sun.
By Ed Scarce

The video above shows the Health Secretary furtively checking before locking himself in an embrace with his aide, Gina Coladangelo. Both of them are married, just to other people, apparently having known each other at college many years ago. All of this is very salacious and embarrassing for them and their families, but it also raises questions as to how the video was obtained, and for what purposes. Speculation is that PM Boris Johnson has wanted to get rid of Hancock for a long time, and to make him the villain for Britain's inept COVID response before vaccines came on the scene. Johnson called Hanock "totally fucking hopeless" in secret texts released earlier this month. This latest release seems destined to seal Matt Hancock's fate and his political career, making him an altogether convenient scapegoat for Boris Johnson.

Source: BBC

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has admitted breaking social distancing guidance after pictures of him kissing an aide were published in a newspaper.

He said he had "let people down" after photos emerged of him with Gina Coladangelo - whom he appointed - and he was "very sorry".

Labour urged the PM to sack Mr Hancock, calling his position "untenable".

But Downing Street said Boris Johnson accepted Mr Hancock's apology and considered the matter closed.

A spokesman added that the prime minister had full confidence in the health secretary.

The Sun reported that its pictures of Mr Hancock and Ms Coladangelo, who are both married with three children, had been taken inside the Department of Health on 6 May.

We Need Your Help Now More Than Ever

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook and social media are drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or subscribe for an ad-free experience.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team