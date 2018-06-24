Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

The Great Gatsby

They were careless people, Tom and Daisy- they smashed up things and creatures and then retreated back into their money or their vast carelessness or whatever it was that kept them together, and let other people clean up the mess they had made.

We're all West Egg now.

I don't think F. Scott Fitzgerald could have imagined the Trump administration, but damn, if he didn't describe it perfectly in his characterization of the callous and careless Tom and Daisy Buchanan. And like Nick Carraway, we're all doomed to walk the streets of this country, distraught and cynical, knowing that there are people permanently victimized by cruelty and others who are not only not bothered by that cruelty, but aspire to be in a position to be that cruel themselves.

Hard to not feel disillusioned.

