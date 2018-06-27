Surprising No One, SCOTUS Screws Public Sector Unions

By Frances Langum
The vote was 5-4, because the Supreme Court no longer cares about protecting their own legitimacy in the public eye. It's one power grab for the rich and right-wing after another.

So a public sector worker can steal all the benefits that come from union negotiation without paying for the privilege. I smell a serious recruiting opportunity and so do many others. Want a union contract? Pay your dues. There's no union rep protection if you get fired otherwise.

Kagan kicks ass and takes names in her dissent:

And others notice a weird inconsistency:


