Surprising No One, SCOTUS Screws Public Sector Unions

The vote was 5-4, because the Supreme Court no longer cares about protecting their own legitimacy in the public eye. It's one power grab for the rich and right-wing after another.

So a public sector worker can steal all the benefits that come from union negotiation without paying for the privilege. I smell a serious recruiting opportunity and so do many others. Want a union contract? Pay your dues. There's no union rep protection if you get fired otherwise.

Kagan kicks ass and takes names in her dissent:

Justice Kagan's dissent accuses the conservative majority of the Supreme Court in #Janus of "weaponizing the First Amendment" and disregarding precedent with an analysis "that barely limps to the finish line." https://t.co/tKDyqznSYr pic.twitter.com/jp2lRGICBG — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) June 27, 2018

And others notice a weird inconsistency: