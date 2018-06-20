Trump Caves On Toddler Torture, Fox News Hosts Confused Into Expressing Compassion
Something strange happened over at Faux News. Maybe there are only so many times they can hear that President Tang has caved on one of his poorly-conceived, white-supremacy-inspired policies. Maybe their brains short-circuit and they begin talking sense and seeing reality for a brief, glorious moment in time. It certainly seemed that way on the show, "Outnumbered."
As Hosts, Lisa Kennedy, Judge Andrew Napolitano and Dagen McDowell filled air time while waiting for news of the Orange Shitstain's decision to cave on the inhumane, sadistic policy to separate every single child from their parents seeking asylum, they sounded almost human. Napolitano ripped apart the "zero tolerance" approach for all the right reasons.
McDowell rightly compared it to the chaotic and thoughtless ways in which he always carries out big initiatives, including the travel ban and imposition of tariffs on allies. They even went so far as to say out loud that children are not the same thing as tariffs or dollars, and should not be used as negotiation tools. Sounds like anyone else we know? I mean, sheesh, that's only what people on CNN and MSNBC and most of the country have been screaming for the last month...actually, the last 18 months! I mean, wasn't it Jason Johnson on AM Joy this weekend arguing that using children as negotiation tools are things terrorists do? This is what Republicans have done with CHIP, with DACA, and now, with asylum.
But the beauty -- the part where I really had to check the screen to make sure I was actually watching Fox -- was when they agreed that the Democrats have not only captured the messaging on this... they have captured the DAY.
KENNEDY: Let's talk about what the options are, here, and you and John were discussing that decision from the Clinton administration, but the President here obviously has to act for a number of reasons.
NAPOLITANO: Correct. I mean, the president obviously has a lot of discretion in the manner in which he enforces law, particularly criminal law. So the first thing the president should do, in my view, is drop the Jeff Sessions mantra of "zero tolerance." The Government has to be tolerant.↓ Story continues below ↓
KENNEDY: Is that what's most problematic, here?
NAPOLITANO: It has given the impression to the public, and certainly to the border patrol people, that they can't evaluation situations based on the need of each situation. How compelling is this family's plight? Nobody's getting in no matter what. The drawing the line, and nobody's getting in, no matter what. The harsh, "There shall be no compassion," the harsh, "There shall be zero tolerance," is what, I think, foments all of this.
DAGEN MCDOWELL: Judge, you know what it looks like, and feels like, and sounds like, is what happened with the travel ban very early on in this presidency. It was a broad idea, horrible implementation, no forethought. Even the tariffs, as a negotiating tactic with our trading nations, particularly China, Turns out children aren't tariffs. They shouldn't be used for negotiation.
NAPOLITANO: I think, I took some hear for saying this the other day, with our colleague, Dana Pirino, that our president, who's a brilliant negotiator, thought this would be an effective negotiating tactic, but you're right. These are not dollar bills. These are human beings. And they're babies. Now, about an hour and a half ago, I was filming a clip in front of the building, and somebody came up to me, I don't want to say who it was, we all know this person, the person's been on this show, this person's very familiar with the White House, who said to me, "Their internal polls are killing them. The president's gotta do something immediately." The phrase I used to John Roberts a few minutes ago, "The Democrats have captured the day on this."
KENNEDY: They absolutely have. They've captured the messaging, The images alone, regardless of what the logical defense of this policy may be, there has been bad messaging from Homeland Security, and the White House, and now you've got a lot of lawmakers up for re-election who don't want to lose because of this issue.
