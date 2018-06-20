Trump Caves On Toddler Torture, Fox News Hosts Confused Into Expressing Compassion

Something strange happened over at Faux News. Maybe there are only so many times they can hear that President Tang has caved on one of his poorly-conceived, white-supremacy-inspired policies. Maybe their brains short-circuit and they begin talking sense and seeing reality for a brief, glorious moment in time. It certainly seemed that way on the show, "Outnumbered."

As Hosts, Lisa Kennedy, Judge Andrew Napolitano and Dagen McDowell filled air time while waiting for news of the Orange Shitstain's decision to cave on the inhumane, sadistic policy to separate every single child from their parents seeking asylum, they sounded almost human. Napolitano ripped apart the "zero tolerance" approach for all the right reasons.

McDowell rightly compared it to the chaotic and thoughtless ways in which he always carries out big initiatives, including the travel ban and imposition of tariffs on allies. They even went so far as to say out loud that children are not the same thing as tariffs or dollars, and should not be used as negotiation tools. Sounds like anyone else we know? I mean, sheesh, that's only what people on CNN and MSNBC and most of the country have been screaming for the last month...actually, the last 18 months! I mean, wasn't it Jason Johnson on AM Joy this weekend arguing that using children as negotiation tools are things terrorists do? This is what Republicans have done with CHIP, with DACA, and now, with asylum.

But the beauty -- the part where I really had to check the screen to make sure I was actually watching Fox -- was when they agreed that the Democrats have not only captured the messaging on this... they have captured the DAY.

Transcript below: