AM Joy Panel Argues Convincingly We Have A Terrorist Government

Speaking truth to power is in woefully short supply these days. That's why it is always such a relief to listen to the panelists Joy Reid assembles to analyze and expound on what is happening in our country right now as it spirals downward into the abyss.

Jason Johnson names exactly what our government has become: a White Nationalist terrorist organization. This has been happening slowly for years, but it is so explicit now with this administration - who heads it, and who advises him, who supports him in Congress with legislation, who refuses to stand up to him with actions (not just platitudes...)

How else to define people who take the lives of innocent children hostage in whatever form they can to get what they want? When it becomes more and more clear that what they want is for this country to be more white? This ain't new, kids. Our Constitution has White Supremacy written into it. No one gets to say "This is not who America is." This is ALWAYS who America has been. It is not who America SHOULD BE, though. And we can do something about it by listening to people who speak the truth without mincing words.

And voting.

Transcript below.