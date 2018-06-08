WHAT? Trump Says He's Been Preparing All His Life For NoKo, Might Pardon Muhammad Ali

Even though the Supreme Court overturned the boxing great's 1967 conviction in 1971, Trump still believes he needs to be pardoned. What a babbling fool.

Trump had a lot to say after arriving in Canada today for the G7 meeting, including acting as Putin's Chief of Staff and defending the corrosive Rudy Giuliani.

He sounded like an imbecile when he was asked why he wasn't going to prepare for the North Korean summit.

Trump said, " I didn't say that. I said I've been preparing all my life. I always believe in preparation, but I've been preparing all my life. You know, these one-week preparations? They don't work. Just ask Hillary what happened to her in the debates."

First of all, he lost all his debates with HRC.

Second, the idea that he believes in only a one-week preparation to discuss a denuclearization deal with North Korea should trouble everyone. He's had almost 18 months in office to prepare.

It's commonly known that Trump hates intricate daily briefings and would rather look at Cliff notes instead of actual intelligence reports.

Why is this so troubling you may ask? Just listen to his response to making more controversial pardons.

"Will there be more pardons?"

"There will be more pardons," he replied. He told the press he thought the Jack Johnson pardoned was just beautiful.

He was asked if he was thinking about O.J., and he said no.

But he was thinking about another sports icon.

Trump said, "He was not very popular then. He's certainly -- his memory is very popular now. I'm thinking about Muhammad Ali. I'm thinking about that seriously.”

Ali was popular throughout his entire career, especially when he came back to fight Smoking Joe Frazier in '71, until he died, but who needs facts.

Ron Tweel sent out a statement in response:

“We appreciate President Trump’s sentiment, but a pardon is unnecessary,” Ali’s longtime lawyer and friend Ron Tweel said in a statement. “The U.S Supreme Court overturned the conviction of Muhammad Ali in a unanimous decision in 1971. There is no conviction from which a pardon is needed.”

Is this is what Trump calls preparation and or studying?