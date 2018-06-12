Yeah, Ex-Sheriff David Clarke Really 'Owned The Libs' This Time

Remember Sheriff David Clarke, the guy who resigned as the sheriff in Milwaukee County to join the Trump administration as assistant secretary of Homeland Security?

Then it came out that he plagiarized his master’s thesis, so he couldn’t get approval. Now that he stopped plagiarizing, he has become a Twitter sensation.

I really don’t know where to start. First off, it’s “couldn’t care less.” Could care less mean that he … well, he cares and he could do it less if he set his mind to it.

Second off, I do not know what your average Triple Crown winner thinks about leftist identity politics. For all I know, they could be strongly in favor it. I would need to see more evidence of Sheriff Clarke’s claim before I could pass judgment about a horse’s stand on political science. They are notoriously closed mouthed about their philosophical standing. However, I do know what a horse’s butt thinks about Donald Trump and if I forget, I can always call Clarke to remind myself.

Plus, there’s one other thing – George Soros is an owner in Justify. So, if Trump wants to invite Justify, I suspect Soros would come along. That would make sorting out the winners much easier.