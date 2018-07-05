One imagines that outrage factories like Breitbart, The Washington Examiner, The Daily Caller, Fox News, etc wouldn't be upset with this image so much, as they would with the idea that Trump and other collaborators with him are trying to overthrow American values.

Nor would they find the Daily News editorial at all to their liking, with passages such as this:

Enter the current occupant of the White House, who devotes this nation’s potent energies to barricading the borders, to separating refuge-seeking mothers from children, to ordering parents to leave the country with or without their kids now that a court has ordered their reunion. Among them weep parents who assured their children before parting that they would see them soon, wherever they were going, in vain attempt to cushion the void.

Source: Breitbart



The New York Daily News, one of President Trump’s hometown papers, released its July 4 holiday edition with a front page mocking Trump as nothing more than a “clown who plays king.” The paper’s Independence Day edition cover features a photoshopped image of the president in clown makeup and a broken gold crown, with an American flag in the background. Above Trump’s face, the paper’s cover displays the tagline: “Happy Birthday, America!” The Daily News then published a headline mocking Trump as a mere clown who is not in step with American values. “The clown who plays king can’t overthrow the bedrock values this nation was founded on 242 years ago today,” the headline reads.