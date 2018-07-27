Fox & Friends Shields Trump From His Own Smoking Gun

This morning, the Divine Ms. Heather fired up Fox & Friends to see what might be brewing after the smoking gun went off last night. After all, when the story o'the day is that President Pussygrabber Hisownself Donald Trump knew about the June 2016 meeting with Russians in Trump Tower to talk dirt on Hillary and "adoptions," it's a BFD.

Except on Fox and Friends. They had far more important things on their minds.

There was some bragging about GDP growth and how he's bringing back all of those steel mill jobs, ignoring the fact that the growth this quarter, while nice, ranks fifth behind Barack Obama's GDP growth percentages.

They pimped the whack Hannity interview with Roseanne Barr, where she gets to pretend she's not a racist when the whole entire world knows she damn well is. Well, except for viewers of Fox and Friends, anyway.

Some preening about getting the remains of dead soldiers back from North Korea. I'll believe it when the DNA tests prove it, honestly.

They featured a black guy's mug shot who shot a cop, because what's a little racial profiling on a sunny Friday, anyway? No mention of the task force created to deal with racist cop gangs in the Los Angeles area, though.

They lied some about the kids being reunited with their parents. In fact, 700 children have not been reunified with their parents and may never be.

And -- DRUM ROLL PLEASE -- there was a feature with Diamond & Silk, Trump's favorite YouTube shit-disturbers, whining about Twitter shadowbanning conservatives even though they're not. That didn't stop these two yahoos from whining about it being the "new Jim Crow." Pulease, give us all a break.

As Kurt Bardella notes over at HuffPost: It's not that Republicans are ignoring Trump-Russia, it's that they're being actively blocked from it.

In honor of Fox and Friends' collective idiocy, I took all of the Divine Ms. H's screenshots, bundled them up with some circus music, and made a fun video for your Friday viewing.

You're welcome. Have a cocktail and enjoy. I know I will.