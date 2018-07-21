Home Depot Offers Job Back To Black Man They Fired For Suffering Racist Rant From Trump Supporter
The short of this story is the long-term employee was let go after being subjected to racial abuse and not following proper protocol in dealing with irate racist customers. (Apparently a real thing at Home Depot). Then this story made the national news, of course, and wonderful Home Depot offered their former employee Maurice Rucker his job back. Rucker has declined, probably eyeing a potential lawsuit for unfair dismissal, and rightly so.
(Incidentally, both co-founders of Home Depot, Ken Langone and Bernard Marcus are big Trump supporters, so don't ever shop
at that shithole there.)
'If Trump wasn't president, you wouldn't even have a job!' said the racist customer. I'd say the reverse is true. Maurice Rucker is now unemployed precisely because Trump has given racists even more license than they previously already had.
Source: WNYT
ALBANY - Is the customer always right? The Times Union reported Thursday morning that a Home Depot employee at the Central Avenue store in Albany was fired after what he considers pretty nasty verbal abuse from a customer.
The employee in this case was a 60-year-old black man, who says the abuse was racist and unlike anything he'd ever experienced. He's still shocked he was fired over it.
When Maurice Rucker was working at the Albany Home Depot last Thursday, a customer approached the checkout with an unleashed dog - so Maurice tried to be a good employee.
"I said to him, "Sir, when you have your dog in here we prefer that you keep it on a leash.'" He turned around and said, 'F**k you. You're an a*****e you're a piece of s**t,'" explained Rucker.
Rucker was understandably shocked. However, it was just the start of a barrage of insults -- some of them racist.
He says, 'If Trump wasn't president, you wouldn't even have a job.' He said, 'You're from the ghetto, what do you know?'"
"I've lived all over the country and I've had no one talk to me the way that this guy talked to me," noted Rucker.↓ Story continues below ↓
Finally, Rucker couldn't help but say something to him.
"'You're lucky I'm at work, because if I wasn't, this wouldn't be happening, or you wouldn't be talking to me like this,'" recalled Rucker.
The man left, then came back because he forgot his dog, insulted Rucker again and was gone.
That incident with the customer was last Thursday and when he reported to work this Tuesday, he was told he was being fired. It seems drastic given his long-term employment with the company and that he says he was just named "Cashier of the Month."
