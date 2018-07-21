Home Depot Offers Job Back To Black Man They Fired For Suffering Racist Rant From Trump Supporter

The short of this story is the long-term employee was let go after being subjected to racial abuse and not following proper protocol in dealing with irate racist customers. (Apparently a real thing at Home Depot). Then this story made the national news, of course, and wonderful Home Depot offered their former employee Maurice Rucker his job back. Rucker has declined, probably eyeing a potential lawsuit for unfair dismissal, and rightly so.

(Incidentally, both co-founders of Home Depot, Ken Langone and Bernard Marcus are big Trump supporters, so don't ever shop at that shithole there.)

'If Trump wasn't president, you wouldn't even have a job!' said the racist customer. I'd say the reverse is true. Maurice Rucker is now unemployed precisely because Trump has given racists even more license than they previously already had.

Source: WNYT

