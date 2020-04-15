Home Depot Founder Blames COVID Response On Impeachment

Laura Ingraham hosts Bernie Marcus, an old white billionaire right-winger who's good at spewing right-wing conspiracy theories.
Bernie spews the pro-Trump talking point that somehow impeachment "distracted from" the COVID19 response.
Fun fact: my household has boycotted Home Depot since Bernie was a major funder of George W. Bush's second inaugural in 2005.
And of course Stable Genius DVR'd Ingraham and had totally-not-distracted free time to TWEET about the interview this morning, while hundreds if not thousands of Americans die TODAY of the virus.
He misspelled "role."