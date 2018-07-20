Login
|
Register
Username:
*
Password:
*
Forgot password?
Remember my login on this computer
Crooks and Liars
Home
CLTV
Politics
Media Bites
Entertainment
Activism
Sports
Tech
Green
Business
Yesteryear
Misc
Search this site:
Search
Open Thread - Misspoke?
By
Frances Langum
7/20/18 8:30pm
Open Thread below...
Comments
We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our
Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016)
for information on our posting policy.
Politics
Avenatti: More Tapes With Trump In 'Evidence Hoarder' Michael Cohen's Collection
Misc
Alleged Russian Spy And 'Honeypot' Maria Butina Held Without Bond For Good Reasons
Politics
Secret Service Protects Jared Kushner - From Being Subpoenaed, Too
CLTV
Kavanaugh On Video From 2016 Saying He'd Overturn Counsel Rule
Media Bites
'Legal Terrorist' Larry Klayman Babbles On About Mueller And Legal Terrorism
View more »
Latest
We don't think so, Donald.
Misc
Open Thread - Misspoke?
Dose up on the antioxidants
Entertainment
C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Can
FEC filings show that Rand Paul is having some good times on donors' dimes.
Politics
Rand Paul, Man Of The People, Lives Large
Anthony Scaramucci delivered this spin with a straight face: Tough-talking Private Trump was also Merciful, Gracious Public Trump.
Media Bites
Scaramucci Spins Helsinki: Trump Was ‘Gracious’ With Putin
Michael Cohen, Trump's fixer, never discarded a cell phone, never deleted a text. There's more evidence coming against Donald Trump.
Politics
Avenatti: More Tapes With Trump In 'Evidence Hoarder' Michael Cohen's Collection
View All »
News from idealmedia.com
I've Been A Miner For A Heart Of Gold
CONTEST! Neil Young, Alan Grayson, Harvest!
Progressive Primary Winners Abandoned By The DCCC
A Contrast In Oklahoma
Big Win In Maine-- And 7 Contests Tuesday
Visit Blog »
Latest from CLTV
On Friday's episode of "The View," Whoopi Goldberg does a post-mortem on the fight she had Thursday with Jeanine Pirro.
CLTV
Whoopi Goldberg Explains Losing Her Cool At Jeanine Pirro
Stormy Daniels' attorney tells CNN's Wolf Blitzer that he knows for a fact that there are "multiple recordings between Michael Cohen and the president of the United States."
CLTV
Michael Avenatti: There Are Multiple Recordings Between Michael Cohen And Trump
Why did MSNBC's guest host Peter Alexander turn over his show for over 15 minutes to a rabid Trump defender during a panel discussion?
CLTV
Matt Schlapp Makes Believe Obama Elections Were Meddled By Other Countries Too
Michelle Obama gets on the phone with Lin-Manuel Miranda to start a phone chain about registering to vote.
CLTV
Michelle Obama's Get Out The Vote PSA
CNN's Alisyn Camerota takes Trump apologist Rick Santorum to task for excusing Trump's blame America rhetoric while standing right next to Vladimir Putin.
CLTV
Alisyn Camerota Takes Rick Santorum To Task For His Defense Of Trump's Treason Summit With Putin
Visit CLTV »
Search this site:
Search
Home
CLTV
Politics
Media Bites
Entertainment
Activism
Sports
Tech
Green
Business
Yesteryear
Misc
Comments