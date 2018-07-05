Please, Somebody! Tell Donald Trump That Fox News Lies!

When is someone, anyone going to break it to Donnie?

How much do we have to pay feckless Ivanka to sit on his lap and say, "Listen Daddy, Fox News is saying everything you like but nothing that is actually true."?

So-called President Donald Trump gets his so-called foreign policy talking points straight from Fox News, but you knew that.

Here's what happens when Fox News is desperate to change the subject (in this case from the #FamiliesBelongTogether marches, we assume) and find a topic that will make Obama or Hillary look bad.

And they pick up a fake story making the rounds on wingnut conspiracy theory central. OMG! Obama (false) let (false) 2500 Iranians (false) have full US citizenship (false) in the Iran Deal! (false)

Fox's own Marie Harf (token Democrat) says it's "a bunch of made-up BS," and the source appears to be a radical cleric political candidate in Iran.

Because political candidates will say ANYTHING to get elected, like promising Mexico will pay for a border wall. But I digress.

From some nut running for office in Iran, to Fox's script department, to Fox and Friends, to...

Just out that the Obama Administration granted citizenship, during the terrible Iran Deal negotiation, to 2,500 Iranians - including to government officials. How big (and bad) is that? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2018

And CNN points out that this is really really a bad thing for how we look to the rest of the world. Yeah. John Avlon is doing his best to audition for his own show on CNN and make people forget he ever wrote speeches for Rudy Guiliani, but his assessment of Fox News here is spot on:

JOHN AVLON: The obvious reality here is that this is a man who has access to a daily intelligence briefing. He has access to the best information in the world in real time. And yet he prefers to go with confirmation bias conspiracy theories he picks up from partisan cable TV. Which itself isn’t doing its job.

↓ Story continues below ↓ This is Iranian local politics and a discredited news organization that has fallen for Onion stories before. The fact that the president’s first impulse is to parrot this rather than going to the intelligence agencies is a real problem, not a manufactured crisis.

I will say this about Trump: thanks to his dependence on Fox News, "Fox News lying all the time" is at long last getting the coverage it deserves on CNN. Welcome to the party, guys.