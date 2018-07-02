Ron Paul 'Inadvertently' Lets Staff Tweet Racist Nazi Image
Ron Paul has a chronic problem with staffers who seem to be racists, It's almost as if Paul nurtures a culture of racists and neoNazis and has for years. Remember when he sent out racist campaign literature and blamed it on his staff?
Well, here we are again today with a tweet, now deleted:
It didn't take long for people to zoom in on that cartoon.
The cartoon itself was not drawn by the cartoonist, he says:
For his part, Ron Paul went with the whole "Ooops, it was really my staff who did this without my knowledge" excuse, as if he wasn't responsible for hiring the little twits who collect a paycheck to troll the country.
"Inadvertently." Sure thing. Just a mistake that involved pasting a racist cartoon onto a cartoonist's signature. And they get paid for this crap, too.
Ron Paul has been a blight on our political landscape since the 1980s, poisoning young people and promoting racism, even when he won't own it.
The only mistake was his staffer thinking he'd be applauded for it instead of caught.
Comments