Ron Paul 'Inadvertently' Lets Staff Tweet Racist Nazi Image

Ron Paul has a chronic problem with staffers who seem to be racists, It's almost as if Paul nurtures a culture of racists and neoNazis and has for years. Remember when he sent out racist campaign literature and blamed it on his staff?

Well, here we are again today with a tweet, now deleted:

It didn't take long for people to zoom in on that cartoon.

The cartoon itself was not drawn by the cartoonist, he says:

That is totally NOT a Ben Garrison cartoon - This is a cartoon by someone else who trolls have pasted my signature on. Please always check https://t.co/Oj98iIxEAZ for REAL Ben Garrison Cartoons verification. — Ben Garrison Cartoons at GrrrGraphics.com (@GrrrGraphics) July 2, 2018

Here's my comment- Again- anyone can google and figure this out. Not my cartoon- photoshop of A Wyatt Mann and Latuff 2008 cartoon w/ signature pasted on it. Troll cartoon from /pol/ if you're gonna hate on me at least hate on me for my real cartoons at https://t.co/Oj98iIxEAZ — Ben Garrison Cartoons at GrrrGraphics.com (@GrrrGraphics) July 2, 2018

For his part, Ron Paul went with the whole "Ooops, it was really my staff who did this without my knowledge" excuse, as if he wasn't responsible for hiring the little twits who collect a paycheck to troll the country.

Earlier today a staff member inadvertently posted an offensive cartoon on my social media. I do not make my own social media posts and when I discovered the mistake it was immediately deleted.

-Ron Paul — Ron Paul (@RonPaul) July 2, 2018

"Inadvertently." Sure thing. Just a mistake that involved pasting a racist cartoon onto a cartoonist's signature. And they get paid for this crap, too.

Ron Paul has been a blight on our political landscape since the 1980s, poisoning young people and promoting racism, even when he won't own it.

The only mistake was his staffer thinking he'd be applauded for it instead of caught.