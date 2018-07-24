Scarborough: Let's Not Pretend Rand Paul Isn't Going To Vote For Kavanaugh
I could be wrong, but I think this is the first time I've heard a mainstream media type acknowledge that Rand Paul is full of crap. In a discussion of which Republicans might possibly vote against Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court, Scarborough wrote off Rand Paul as someone worth believing.
He was discussing the fact that Roe v. Wade has higher public support than ever with Jim Vandehei.
"Essentially, if allowed to stay in place, could render Roe irrelevant in a lot of states. So you could just see big disparities in terms of state-level access to abortion," Vandehei said.
"Yeah. and you know, when we look at the senators who may or may not support Kavanaugh, Jim Vandehei, let's just not even put Rand Paul on this list.
"He does this every time. 'I'm going to vote against that. I'm going to vote against this.' And always ends up supporting Donald Trump blindly. He's going to vote for Kavanaugh. It's a joke for him -- any reporter that thinks he's not should seriously should look into another job."
Obviously, it's not just nomination votes. When it comes to Russia, Rand Paul is clearly in Trump's corner. Let's just look at the recent positions of the self-proclaimed libertarian "independent':
Are we beginning to see a pattern?
Comments