Scarborough: Let's Not Pretend Rand Paul Isn't Going To Vote For Kavanaugh

I could be wrong, but I think this is the first time I've heard a mainstream media type acknowledge that Rand Paul is full of crap. In a discussion of which Republicans might possibly vote against Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court, Scarborough wrote off Rand Paul as someone worth believing.

He was discussing the fact that Roe v. Wade has higher public support than ever with Jim Vandehei.

"Essentially, if allowed to stay in place, could render Roe irrelevant in a lot of states. So you could just see big disparities in terms of state-level access to abortion," Vandehei said.

"Yeah. and you know, when we look at the senators who may or may not support Kavanaugh, Jim Vandehei, let's just not even put Rand Paul on this list.

"He does this every time. 'I'm going to vote against that. I'm going to vote against this.' And always ends up supporting Donald Trump blindly. He's going to vote for Kavanaugh. It's a joke for him -- any reporter that thinks he's not should seriously should look into another job."

Obviously, it's not just nomination votes. When it comes to Russia, Rand Paul is clearly in Trump's corner. Let's just look at the recent positions of the self-proclaimed libertarian "independent':

Rand Paul to travel to Russia after saying it’s “waste of time” to hold Putin accountable for election interference https://t.co/GVK10vjvJg pic.twitter.com/QYexqb5FJc — The Hill (@thehill) July 16, 2018

#Russia's state TV:

The hosts worry about poor Rand Paul being unfairly pegged as a pro-Kremlin politician. Anatoly Antonov (Ambassador of Russia to the U.S.), casually mentions that Rand Paul came over to his residence and the two had lunch together. More coincidences. ©️ pic.twitter.com/uw84sUt1VX — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) July 19, 2018

Anatoly Antonov is a war criminal who committed crimes against humanity in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Canada and the EU sanction him. Putin made Antonov Russia’s ambassador to the US. Trump approved that. No one in official Washington will talk to such scum – except Rand Paul. — Michael MacKay (@mhmck) July 24, 2018

GOP Senator Rand Paul called for Trump to revoke former CIA director & American patriot John Brennan's security clearance. Paul has been irked that Brennan continues to repeatedly defend America against Russia on television.

Either Trump or Putin must have something on Sen. Rand Paul. Three times he has sided with Russia, even at odds with all GOP. On Monday, he defended Trump's treason. Last week he voted against NATO. Last year he voted against Montenegro joining NATO.

https://t.co/8N031Cdkve — George Capen, CDR (ret) USNA 89 (@george_capen) July 21, 2018

Rand Paul blocks Sanders's Russia resolution, calls it 'crazy hatred' against Trump https://t.co/VBpUbZITuF — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) July 20, 2018

Libertarianism is a vector for Russia influence into US political system. Has been for years. See Rand Paul's dad Ron. https://t.co/bvflEC08yY — chris zappone (@chrizap) July 23, 2018

Are we beginning to see a pattern?