Is A Cartoon Showing 'Escalator Trump' Flat On His Face, 'Violent'?

I don't know how you reacted when you heard about the secret meeting between President Trump and New York Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger, but the reaction in MAGA Land was pure whataboutism. The headlines at Breitbart and Gateway Pundit were nearly identical.

Breitbart:

New York Times Upset over Threats Against Media; Ignores 500-Plus Attacks on Trump Supporters

Gateway Pundit took that a step further:

NYT Publisher Complains to Trump About ‘Potential’ Violence Against Journalists – Ignores Over 500 Violent Attacks on Trump Supporters

The Breitbart headline refers merely to "attacks," though the body of the story cites "538 incidents that include everything from attempted murder to harassment to threats to criminal vandalism to beatings." The Gateway Pundit headline says all the attacks were "violent," while the body of the GP story refers to "over 538 violent attacks."

Both sites are working from the same list. It's maintained at Breitbart, and it's here.

So what are some of these "violent" incidents? Here are a few:

2. July 24, 2018: Sen Cory Booker (D-NJ) Says Brett Kavanaugh supporters are “complicit in evil” 7. July 19, 2018: ‘New Yorker’ Kills Trump

That's a reference to a cartoon cover of The New Yorker in which Trump has fallen face first off his gilded elevator:

Um ...

Now, I'll admit that I'm cherry-picking these items. There are legitimate reports of death threats and assaults. In addition, every incident in which a member of the Trump administration has been harassed in a restaurant or shop is listed.

But when your right-wing uncle tells you there have been 500 incidents of violence against Trump supporters -- believe me, he will -- let him know that quite a few of the items on the list ("118. April 1, 2018: Trump golf course sign vandalized") weren't serious acts of violence at all.

