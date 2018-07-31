Is A Cartoon Showing 'Escalator Trump' Flat On His Face, 'Violent'?
I don't know how you reacted when you heard about the secret meeting between President Trump and New York Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger, but the reaction in MAGA Land was pure whataboutism. The headlines at Breitbart and Gateway Pundit were nearly identical.
New York Times Upset over Threats Against Media; Ignores 500-Plus Attacks on Trump Supporters
Gateway Pundit took that a step further:
NYT Publisher Complains to Trump About ‘Potential’ Violence Against Journalists – Ignores Over 500 Violent Attacks on Trump Supporters
The Breitbart headline refers merely to "attacks," though the body of the story cites "538 incidents that include everything from attempted murder to harassment to threats to criminal vandalism to beatings." The Gateway Pundit headline says all the attacks were "violent," while the body of the GP story refers to "over 538 violent attacks."
Both sites are working from the same list. It's maintained at Breitbart, and it's here.
So what are some of these "violent" incidents? Here are a few:
2. July 24, 2018: Sen Cory Booker (D-NJ) Says Brett Kavanaugh supporters are “complicit in evil”
7. July 19, 2018: ‘New Yorker’ Kills Trump
That's a reference to a cartoon cover of The New Yorker in which Trump has fallen face first off his gilded elevator:
9. July 17, 2018: Uber Driver Refuses to Serve Black Conservatives Over MAGA Hat
15. July 13, 2018: Anti-Israel protesters harass Jared and Ivanka with loud speakers outside their home
17. July 11, 2018: ABC’s Terry Moran shames Fox News’s Shannon Bream for feeling threatened at SCOTUS protest
21. July 9, 2018: Far-left blog Talking Points Memo mocks Stephen Miller over report of confrontation with bartender.
32. July 7, 2018: New York Times editorial calls for Dems to “take a page from The Godfather” to “go to the mattresses” to stop Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.
39. July 5, 2018: Founder of #WalkAway campaign refused service at camera store.↓ Story continues below ↓
47. July 2, 2018: Cher accuses ICE of “Gestapo tactics.”
56. June 28, 2018: Reuters editor says Trump has blood on his hands for murder of five journalists in Maryland. He still has a job.
64. June 26, 2018: Comedienne Kathy Griffin attacks the Trump administration as “pro-Nazi.” Obviously, once you describe someone as a Nazi, you are calling for violence against them.
Um ...
Now, I'll admit that I'm cherry-picking these items. There are legitimate reports of death threats and assaults. In addition, every incident in which a member of the Trump administration has been harassed in a restaurant or shop is listed.
But when your right-wing uncle tells you there have been 500 incidents of violence against Trump supporters -- believe me, he will -- let him know that quite a few of the items on the list ("118. April 1, 2018: Trump golf course sign vandalized") weren't serious acts of violence at all.
Crossposted at No More Mr. Nice Blog
