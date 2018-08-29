Brian Kilmeade Says Trump's Alleged Trade Deal With Mexico Proves He Doesn't Hate Mexicans

Donald Trump's propaganda team on Fox and Friends went into overdrive yesterday as co-host Brian Kilmeade declared that if Trump really hated Mexicans he would never have negotiated a trade deal with Mexico.

This is how desperate Trump surrogates have become.

Trade deals between Mexico and Canada and around the world have a huge impact on the American people and to use these deals as a way to apologize for Trump's racism exemplifies their pearl clutching at its worst.

For much of their three-hour telecast on Tuesday, Fox and Friends enthusiastically congratulated Trump on an incredible new trade deal with Mexico, even though no agreement has been passed or signed by Congress or Mexico.

As much as Fox News uses the WSJ op-eds to further their agenda, they failed to mention that the Wall Street Journal declared from what details that have been given to the public, it's worse than the original NAFTA deal.

All it takes is for the administration to hold a staged conference call PR event with the president of Mexico for Trump's punditry class to glorify his deal-making.

Kilmeade said, "For those people who think the president is anti-Hispanic or doesn't like Mexicans, or doesn't respect Mexico, oops. What did he just do now? Forget about Canada, let's focus on Mexico. President [Enrique Peña] Nieto engineered it, the socialist new guy was all for it, together he already put together a three-way deal between two one incoming, one outgoing government. So far that's a stunner and a success story. I cannot wait to see what Canada comes to the table with."

Katie Pavlich made believe a trade deal had already been signed, sealed and delivered to the American people and wondered if Democrats would help make these deals happen or resist.I

Co-host Steve Doocy explained that there isn't any time before the midterms to actually vote on any trade agreements and tried to rev up the Republican voter base by exclaiming that if the GOP loses the House then Nancy Pelosi can block any of Trump's trade deals.