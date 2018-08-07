C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Lightning Seeds
Buy the time 1990 rolled around, music was getting darker. The bright colors of New Wave were fading from view.
British musician and producer extraordinaire (Echo & the Bunnymen, The Fall, Wall Of Voodoo, Icicle Works and many more) Ian Broudie released the debut album from his project the Lightning Seeds. It a fine piece of what was called New Wave. In a way, it was like an unintentional graceful farewell to what was.
What are you listening to tonight?
