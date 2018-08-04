Colbert Completely Drags Ivanka Trump For Her Utter Uselessness

Ivanka Trump: plastic, fake lilting voice, deer in headlights look, long pauses before words in pointless sentences, lots of words but no meaning.

Yes, she is the perfect Trump. Fake and useless. Pretty but feckless. Ineffective and a female version of her evil father.

Stephen Colbert ran this pathetic clip of Ivanka trying to express human emotions and failing miserably. The Trump impersonation and the mocking interjections make this clip more tolerable, but I warn you that hearing Ivanka's fake breathy voice may make you more nauseated than listening to Donald Trump's rants.

Colbert dragging her makes it worth it though.