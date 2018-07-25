OUCH: Colbert Pulls Zero Punches On Ivanka Trump

During last night's monologue, Stephen Colbert covered the news that so-called president's daughter and poster child for nepotism Ivanka Trump has shut down her clothing brand.

Colbert didn't pull any punches and it was glorious to behold.

“Today it was announced that Ivanka Trump is closing her namesake fashion brand. Yeah, she’s closing down her namesake fashion brand because she wants to spend more time with her namesake fascism brand.”

“Evidently, her clothes weren’t selling, But what’s she going to do with all the unsold product? She’s got all that inventory. Well, hopefully, she’ll take a cue from the losing Super Bowl teams and ship it to a developing country. Those kids deserve those clothes. After all, they made them.”

Colbert also reported that Russians may be able to hack into our power grid. Colbert imagined a world where he no longer had access to Trump tweets:

"Oh, let the sweet darkness flow over me."