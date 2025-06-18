Massive Protests Around America Vs Trump’s Sad, Empty Parade!

Donald Trump’s sad little wannabe dictator parade—complete with limp flags, a few dozen MAGA diehards, mostly in costumes dressed as empty stands, and onlookers accosted by the most visceral, unmistakable scent of desperation—was absolutely delicious. As was his falling asleep. Even North Korea mocked him on state tv--Little Rocket Man may not be such a fan anymore.

Meanwhile, you know what dwarfed Trump's sad spectacle? The massive "No Kings" protests that swept the country in response to ICE, DHS, Trump's power grab, bigotry and economic idiocy. While Trump tried to cosplay as some Banana Republic strongman, Americans from coast to coast poured into the streets to remind him that this is a democracy, not a monarchy built on gold toilets and grievance. According to 50501, 13.1MM and counting. The contrast couldn’t be starker: his echo chamber whimpers, while the American people roar.

You can see the whole side-by-side in the video--Check it Out! It will make you feel better about your day. Then keep supporting indy media by subscribing to Cliff's Edge on Youtube & Blue Amp on Substack!