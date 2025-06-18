Project 2025 Author Hints Trump May Override Congressional Budget

Screw Congress, Trump is king.
By Susie MadrakJune 18, 2025

Here we go again. The will of the people doesn't count, and neither does the will of Congress. Putting the architect of Project 2025 as director of management was a pretty big clue that lawlessness was the routine of the day. Via the New York Times:

The White House is signaling it may soon invoke a little-known and legally untested power to try to cancel billions of dollars in federal spending, as President Trump’s top aides look for novel ways to reconfigure the budget without obtaining the explicit approval of Congress.

Under the emerging plan, the Trump administration would wait until closer to Sept. 30, the end of the fiscal year, to formally ask lawmakers to claw back a set of funds it has targeted for cuts. Even if Congress fails to vote on the request, the president’s timing would trigger a law that freezes the money until it ultimately expires.

The idea is known as a pocket rescission, and it has been invoked only in limited circumstances over the past half-century. The Government Accountability Office, a nonpartisan oversight body that reports to Capitol Hill, ruled during the first Trump administration that pocket rescission is illegal, citing Supreme Court precedent as it reversed its previous stance that the law may permit the power’s use.

But Russell T. Vought, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, has increasingly brandished the maneuver as an ultimatum to Congress, warning the White House may test the limits of its authority to act unilaterally unless Congress hastens its work to cut spending. Mr. Vought has said pocket rescission could also allow the administration to achieve some of the deep cuts identified by the Department of Government Efficiency.

Vought was reportedly bullied at school, even in college. Well, sounds like Project 2025 is his big chance to get even -- at our expense.

