Joe Rogan, THAT Joe Rogan, Calls For Path To Citizenship

Joe Rogan puts two and two together and comes up with...four? How refreshing! Transcript and video via Media Matters:

JOE ROGAN (HOST): One Thing that I heard from Trump today that I thought was very promising, is that he wants to make an executive order where people that are here for a long time, that have been like working on farms, that are undocumented, that they won't be targeted and that they'll be exempt from all this stuff. This is my feeling, like if you got here and you integrated into our society, yeah maybe you shouldn't have snuck in. But you did it, and you're not breaking any laws and you're a hard working person. Those people need a path to citizenship man. Because if you don't, then they're just preyed upon, by people that will take advantage of the fact they're undocumented and not pay them what they're legally supposed to pay them, and not give them benefits if they're legally supposed to have benefits and they can't say anything because they're worried that immigration is going to get called on them. So these people are in this constant state of anxiety, and then they hear about the ICE raids at Home Depot like what the fuck man?

Rogan doesn't get a pass for all his Trump licking just because he's right at this one particular moment.