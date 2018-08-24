Democrats Plan Extensive Use Of Subpoena Power If They Take House

If the Dems take control of the House in November, expect them to make extensive use of subpoena power to investigate the Trump administration. Via Huffington Post:

Democratic members on the committee have asked the Republican majority to issue subpoenas related to the administration’s conduct 52 times during the first 20 months of Donald Trump’s presidency. Republicans turned down each of those 52 requests. If Democrats held the committee gavel, the subpoenas would be approved.

Vigorous use of the subpoena power, which was granted to Congress to oversee the executive branch, could bring real attention to the many stories of inept governance, malicious policy and outright corruption that seem to bubble up as brief controversies, only to sink under the flood of the president’s Twitter froth.

“If Democrats win the majority in November, we would finally do what Republicans have refused to do, and that is conduct independent, fact-based, and credible investigations of the Trump Administration to address issues like the security clearance process, conflicts of interest, the numerous attempts by Republicans to strip away healthcare from millions of Americans, postal service reforms, prescription drug pricing, and voting rights,” Rep. Elijah Cummings (Md.), the ranking Democrat on the oversight committee, said in a statement.

Rep. Elijah Cummings would likely lead the House oversight committee's investigations into the Trump administration if Democrats win control of the House in November.