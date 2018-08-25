Is Donald Trump Using A Melania Double?
So there has been a theory swirling around for a while that Donald Trump sometimes employs the services of a Melania "Stunt Double" to fill in periodically. Video and photo from this week seems to add fuel to the fire that Melania does not actually accompany Donald Trump on all of the events she is supposed to....a FAKE does!
DUN DUN DUN
Side by side photo:
Seriously, look at this video. In the first photo, Melania has her standard highlighted ends hair, in this video, the hair is TOTALLY dark, the imposter is at least 20 lbs heavier and her face is much fuller.
The only way this could happen is if Melania gained 20 lbs in the air and also colored her hair dark on the plane. DID THAT HAPPEN?
Close up:
GUYS, THAT IS NOT MELANIA! It is MELANIE?
