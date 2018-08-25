Is Donald Trump Using A Melania Double?

So there has been a theory swirling around for a while that Donald Trump sometimes employs the services of a Melania "Stunt Double" to fill in periodically. Video and photo from this week seems to add fuel to the fire that Melania does not actually accompany Donald Trump on all of the events she is supposed to....a FAKE does!

DUN DUN DUN

Side by side photo:

One is not like the other lol. #WhereIsMelania pic.twitter.com/putGQ2kCWs — Ashamed Republican (@candyoti34) August 25, 2018

Seriously, look at this video. In the first photo, Melania has her standard highlighted ends hair, in this video, the hair is TOTALLY dark, the imposter is at least 20 lbs heavier and her face is much fuller.

No fucking way this is Melania.. pic.twitter.com/eBFumqOvng — Mack (@ItIsIMack) August 24, 2018

The only way this could happen is if Melania gained 20 lbs in the air and also colored her hair dark on the plane. DID THAT HAPPEN?

Close up:

Oh please... best part is Dotard prolly can't tell the difference 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/1YBnTpzv80 — Mack (@ItIsIMack) August 24, 2018

GUYS, THAT IS NOT MELANIA! It is MELANIE?