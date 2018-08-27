Fox News Commenters Smear John McCain Just Hours After Death: 'He Is Burning In Hell Right Now'

Commenters at the Fox News website on Sunday attacked Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) just hours after the war hero's death.

Although Fox News disabled comments in many of its stories about McCain, readers were allowed to express disdain for the late senator in several others.

One article about former Sen. Jon Kyl's remembrance of McCain racked up nearly 1,500 comments in the first hour after publication. Multiple commenters said "good riddance" to McCain.

"McCain was a traitor!" LenardMiller205 wrote in the very first comment.

"Not a hero. He's a TRAITOR. Big difference," commenter BlackSix wrote.

"I'm sorry, but I can't celebrate the life of a man who has done so much evil," Oldster13 opined. "He is burning in Hell right now, and receiving the due payment for his evil deeds."

"McCain - making America suffer up until the end," theblazerman complained.

"Thanks for dying McCain! By far the best thing you ever did for America!!!" commenter PromotesFreedom quipped.

Several commenters accused McCain of being a "puppet" for liberal billionaire George Soros.

But others suggested that it was the wrong time to be attacking the senator.

"I love to read all the nice 'christian' comments here," StankSinatra wrote.