Hot Damn, Chris Collins Might Drag Another One Down With Him!

Houston has a congressional race that’s flippable. The congressroach who we need to take down is Republican John Culberson.

His Democratic opponent is a wonder. Her name is Lizzy Fletcher and she is one badass Texas woman.

Culberson is a good ole boy, a Trump supporter, and slicker than snot on a doorknob. Honey, he’s so crooked that when he dies, we’ll have to screw him in the ground.

Well, the tables just got tilted a little. Okay, maybe tilted is too tame a word. An elephant shot from a nuclear submarine landed on one end.

You’ve heard already that Republican Congressman Chris Collins was arrested for insider trading this morning.

Well, guess who is tighter than skin on a sausage with Collins?

Our boy Culberson.

Rep. John Culberson (R-TX): The Texas Republican claimed he heard about Innate from media reports, but as the Houston Chronicle noted, it’s not clear which. At the time of his purchase, Innate was described as “a tiny pharmaceutical company from Australia that has no approved drugs and no backing from flashy venture capital firms.” The Chronicle pointed out that Culberson’s past investment history does not square with his purchase of biotech stocks and his opponent, a research physician, has wondered what led Culberson to invest, “since at the time he bought it in January there had been no published research articles or significant clinical trial updates on the drug, known as MIS416.”

And, just to add the cherry on top, another Texas Republican Congressman is being looked at.

Somebody pass the popcorn and the champagne.