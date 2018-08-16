Jerry Falwell Jr. Says Founding Fathers Died So Trump Could Act Stupid

By David
Liberty University President Jerry Falwell, Jr. on Thursday insisted that the “Founders fought in the Revolutionary War” so that President Donald Trump would have the right to act unpresidential.

“We have been duped into viewing politicians as royalty when our Founders intended them to be only temp public servants,” Falwell wrote on Twitter. “Complaints @realDonaldTrump is not ‘presidential’” are because he acts like one of us-exactly why our Founders fought in Rev War to win independence from royalty.”

Falwell’s tweet was immediately met with criticism. Read some of the responses below.

