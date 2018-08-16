Jerry Falwell Jr. Says Founding Fathers Died So Trump Could Act Stupid

Liberty University President Jerry Falwell, Jr. on Thursday insisted that the “Founders fought in the Revolutionary War” so that President Donald Trump would have the right to act unpresidential.

“We have been duped into viewing politicians as royalty when our Founders intended them to be only temp public servants,” Falwell wrote on Twitter. “Complaints @realDonaldTrump is not ‘presidential’” are because he acts like one of us-exactly why our Founders fought in Rev War to win independence from royalty.”

Falwell’s tweet was immediately met with criticism. Read some of the responses below.

That's just it, Jerry. Trump isn't just "one of us," he represents the worst of us on almost every level. The worst part about this tweet is that this philosophy of yours disappears when someone of your ideological ilk isn't in power which is a real credibility issue. — Jayson D. Bradley (@jaysondbradley) August 16, 2018

Please don’t excuse bad behavior. — Bill Grooms (@Redhawk50) August 16, 2018

I see. 🍸 — Ralf Tebako (@RalfTebako) August 16, 2018

Acting with civility and character isn't limited to royalty. The unpresidential behavior may indeed be indicative of what we have become, but that is no moral justification. Cultural trends, mores, or behavior don't determine what is right or wrong. — Cameron Cloud (@HCameronCloud) August 16, 2018

As a leader of an academic institution in VIRGINIA you should know better. — Rob Jackson (@muh_thoughts) August 16, 2018

I don't make fun of the disabled. I don't claim I can grab women by the pussy. I don't call Nazis very fine people. I don't impede an ongoing FBI investigation. He doesn't act like one of us. He acts like a cretin and a criminal.

— Corey Hill (@NewsCHill) August 16, 2018

"he acts like one of us" Does this mean we should be on the look out for tapes of you using the N word and bragging about "grabbing her by the pussy"? — Zack Hunt (@ZaackHunt) August 16, 2018