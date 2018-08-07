Joe Scarborough Soothes Hurt FeeFees With Cheap Shot At Rosie O'Donnell

Joe Scarborough thought he was being cagey. Rosie O'Donnell called him, Willie Geist, and the whole Morning Joe crew out on The Beat with Ari Melber last night, and clearly, she hit a nerve. Twitter was abuzz, and her segment was hailed as an extended bout of no-holds-barred truth-telling.

It was beyond refreshing to hear someone - ANYONE tell the media to their faces the degree to which they should be held responsible for Tangerine Tiny-Hands' ascension to the Oval Office. She spared no one, including MSNBC's morning hosts, accusing them of elevating him as an equal to Hillary Clinton and legitimizing his candidacy when they should have been challenging his racism, sexism and complete lack of governmental and global knowledge.

Not surprisingly, Joe didn't take criticism like a grown up and address it head on. He decided to slide a vile comparison into a segment about Alex Jones losing his platforms on FB, YouTube, Apple, and Spotify. (We're on to you, Joe.) In what could only be seen as an amateurish attempt to be subliminal, he lumped Rosie O'Donnell in with Alex Jones. ALEX FREAKING JONES. THIS was his response to legit criticism about his years of pandering to Trump while tearing down Clinton. Was he hoping we wouldn't notice? Was he hoping we would notice and say, "Hey, yeah, forget all that spot-on criticism Rosie lobbed at me yesterday..."? Was he hoping we'd honestly believe she was on the level of Alex Jones?

I was reading a New York Times article yesterday from back, you know, five, six, seven, eight years ago, when Alex Jones and Rosie O'Donnell and all of these other people believed that Building Seven had imploded and that the United States government had killed Americans on 9/11. That it was an inside job. I mean, that's just -- that's such diseased thinking.

And there was some serious projection in what came out of his sideways mouth next...

It's such offensive thinking, that you wonder how those people are given a platform at all. Why anybody would listen to them at all, and Alex Jones, my god, Mika.

You wonder how those people are given a platform at all? Says the dude who spent the entire election cycle giving this sh*tstain of a president a free platform on his show? While tearing down the first female Democratic candidate who was immensely qualified every chance he got? Please. You wonder. Give me a goddamn break.

And in case you were wondering about receipts, Joe, on how much you piled on Rosie O'Donnell BEFORE she made that wacko 9/11 conspiracy comment, feel free to check this out.

As for @JoeNBC? Here's a montage of clips from his DOZENS of 15-minute segments attacking Rosie, many of which aired before she mentioned 9/11 on The View. https://t.co/zJztD8w54Q — caleb (@calebstark) August 7, 2018

Oh, and Willie? We have your number, too. Here's footage of you and your pal, Tucker Carlson yucking it up about how fat and ugly Rosie is, and professing your preference for Trump in their feud.

Forgive those of us who find whatever outrage you all profess to have on your show a bit disingenuous. You have plenty to answer for yourselves before you can be taken seriously, and today's response to O'Donnell's criticism was NOT an auspicious start.

Seems like trump is not the only thin-skinned misogynist on TV.