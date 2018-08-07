Rosie O'Donnell: 'Come November, We Will Save Democracy Or Lose It'

In an extended interview yesterday, Rosie O'Donnell spoke truth to Ari Melber -- who didn't exactly warm up to what she was saying about Trump and the media.

After a clip of Trump attacking O'Donnell, she responded.

"The worst part of that is this huge response. The huge response. He's like a really bad comic in the Catskills who gets one schlocky line out and talks about it for four months, told everyone 'They laughed at that, that was the funniest thing.' He was allowed to, with help from the mainstream media and MSNBC, all you have to do is look at the tapes from Morning Joe, they had him on once a week, Willie Geist was very anti-Rosie O'Donnell. So was Joe Scarborough and every reporter on Fox. It went on and on. When he lied, and said the show was canceled. The show was not canceled my friend, I left the show and $100 million, money on the table, to go home and parent.

"He changed who I am, he changed it on the fabric of America because I was not on TV to rebut it. People go, I see what she is, I understand what she is. When he was the only one doing it, nobody would stand up to him. they would let him. As if only Rosie O'Donnell could have been only the 700 girls missing from the border, only Stormy Daniels, only all these Mexicans he derides and diminishes every chance he gets. He's a horrible, horrible human with no soul. And he has a very serious mental disorder. There are so many -- mental disorder. there are so many psychiatrists who are trying to get out, the duty to warn, and he is not mentally stable enough to run this country, and every congressman who hasn't filed should lose their jobs."

She said his misogynism was a big part of why women were motivated to organize against him.

"It is part of it because he is a misogynist who denigrates the most vulnerable, he considers women not equal to men, you can make fun of them and say they're not appealing to you -- as if women want to be appealing to him, as if women are walking around saying 'Oh my God, I'm so upset, Donald couldn't get it up for me?' This man is a joke and mainstream media treated him as a legitimate candidate, as if they were two equals, him and Hillary Clinton.

"Come November, we will save democracy or lose it. That is the whole thing. If we save democracy and turn the House, he's gone. It will take however long it takes to have the impeachment trial, we will start the healing in America and not being on different sides and understand what this man did was unfair and inhumane and even to the people who trusted him the most, that's what's heartbreaking.

"You see these people at these rallies, most of them paid to be there, screaming he's right and letting the racist deep dark corners of their soul flourish. It's so against everything American, it really is. I hope we can flip this and save democracy. If we can't, I have to believe fascism will take over in America. That will be the death of democracy, this 200-something year old experiment. "

O'Donnell said she'd "like you to stop covering his rallies. Number one, there's no reason to cover his rallies. all he does is lie and threaten violence and threaten journalists and other world leaders. I don't think you should cover his rallies at all --and denounce Fox News. When someone sits across from you and calling it a mistruth, or you didn't understand it, say, you're lying."