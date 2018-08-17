John Brennan's National Security Peers Turn Out In Support, And Other News
Retired Admiral McRaven's stunning rebuke today involved "250 lean words packing a great punch… probably reflecting a broad consensus among the majority of the men and women in American military uniforms. They’re tired of this. They're very proud of their nation."— Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) August 17, 2018
--@GenMhayden pic.twitter.com/GngxWMWrbV
"It is an act of retribution and an abuse of power by a president who shows his tendency towards his autocratic fetish with increasing frequency" - @SteveSchmidtSES w/ @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/gh72I1Zb52
— Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) August 16, 2018
12 former senior intelligence officials, Ds & Rs, write to object to POTUS stripping Brennan of security clearance as an “attempt to stifle free speech...We have never before seen the approval or removal of security clearances used as a political tool, as was done in this case” pic.twitter.com/loiX0rW7bd
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) August 17, 2018
List of former CIA and other agency officials supporting @JohnBrennan and criticizing Trump decision includes Webster, Tenet, Hayden, Panetta, Petraeus, Goss, Clapper, Kappes, McLaughlin, Morell, Haines, Cohen - bipartisan, military and civilian
— Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) August 17, 2018
Ted Cruz voted AGAINST background checks after Sandy Hook. He hasn’t returned @KimsMom3’s calls since her daughter was killed in Santa Fe. He has an @NRA A-rating and takes money.
This is desperate, disgusting, disingenuous pandering by a losing candidate. Vote @BetoORourke. https://t.co/fY7j0UO51A
— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) August 17, 2018
Donald Trump asks SEC to mull half-year corporate filings vs. quarterly https://t.co/YOlojGdAA7 pic.twitter.com/43pS7sIXI8
— Reuters Top News (@Reuters) August 17, 2018
Rand Paul, after meeting with Russian leaders in Moscow this month, wants Trump to remove some of them off sanctions list so they can travel to the U.S.
Paul told Fox that he’s going to ask Trump this weekend: “Why don’t we take people off the list who are in the legislature?”
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) August 17, 2018
A friend sent some screenshots from /r/greatawakening, the Reddit Q board.
Apparently they now believe McRaven is part of a conspiracy in which Bin Laden wasn't killed by SEAL Team 6, but 6 was murdered by McRaven and Obama to cover it up.
Uh huh. OK. Go with that, crazies.
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 17, 2018
16-yr-old migrant teen didn't know the toddler she was caged with, but she changed her diaper and fed her anyway. 'If I hadn’t, no one else would have'. https://t.co/HXUXawC7n6 #FamiliesBelongTogether
— Gabe #DreamActNow Ortíz (@TUSK81) August 16, 2018
The delay of Trump's military parade is a letdown for QAnon believers, who had become convinced that the parade would mark a celebration of Trump arresting the global pedophile cabal https://t.co/COTSi58PKd↓ Story continues below ↓
— Will Sommer (@willsommer) August 17, 2018
106 years ago today. pic.twitter.com/aXST5LVQjb
— Heather Anne Campbell (@heathercampbell) August 14, 2018
"Trump cannot be shamed. It doesn't matter if he's attacked on a personal level. The only thing that can take him down is the legal level. They need to look at his illegal actions, and they need to indict." https://t.co/UH0RTbDfJr
— Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) August 17, 2018
.@Rob_Malley on the new Iran Action Group: Better inter-agency coordination to implement a policy that is rooted in wishful thinking about the imminent collapse or surrender of the Iranian regime & a non-existent intl consensus won't make the US any safer. https://t.co/aOqmdqymbX
— Ali Vaez (@AliVaez) August 17, 2018
And because we all need it, a puppy:
Good morning! Are you doing okay? Check in on yourself this weekend. Check in on your friends. Get some rest. Indulge in some self-care. https://t.co/JGqjt35aFl #InBetterNews pic.twitter.com/zMENgSpJOC
— Erin Ruberry (@erinruberry) August 17, 2018
Comments