BREAKING NEWS: White House Revokes John Brennan's Security Clearance

In an obvious move to dampen media attention to Trump's racism, Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced today that Trump was revoking former CIA director's John Brennan's security clearance. Via Talking Points Memo:

Sanders then listed a group of former officials with security clearance—all who happen to be political opponents of the President’s—whose current status is now under review.

That list includes former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former FBI Director James Comey, former CIA Director Michael Hayden, former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, former National Security Advisor Susan Rice, former deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, former FBI Agent Peter Strzok, former FBI lawyer Lisa Page and former Associate Deputy Attorney General Bruce Ohr.

Sanders first threatened the security clearance of Brennan and some of the “under review” list in late July, accusing them of making “baseless charges” with “zero evidence.”