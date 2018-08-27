Politics & Reality Radio: David Cay Johnston On Trump’s White-Collar Crime Syndicate

This week, we kick off the show with veteran journo David Cay Johnston, who has been covering Donald Trump since the 1980s. David helps us sort out what last week's raft of convictions, guilty pleas and revelations about members of Trump's inner circle being immunized by prosecutors can tell us about what's likely to come of all this.

Then we're joined by Stephan Lewandowsky, chair in cognitive psychology at the University of Bristol, to talk about new data suggesting that a belief in creationism is linked to a greater tendency to buy into kooky conspiracy theories.

Finally, as we look for glimmers of hope in these dark days, we catch up with Cliff Albright, co-founder of the Black Voters Matter Fund, on a three-day bus tour he and his colleagues took through the Deep South to help register voters and support local community groups. You can find out more about the group or support their efforts here.

Playlist:

George Ezra: "Shotgun"

Rancid: "Life Won't Wait"

Rolling Stones: "She Smiled Sweetly"

John Lurie National Orchestra: "Let's Get Ready to Rumba"

As always, you can also subscribe to the show on iTunes, Soundcloud or Podbean.